‘Good Riddance Day’ celebrated in New York

NEW YORK — We’ll be saying goodbye to 2019 in just a few days.

But on Dec. 28, a tradition that’s been happening for 13 years lived on — “Good Riddance Day.”

The Times Square Alliance put this event together. It allows people to write down what they’d like to forget, and put that piece of paper through a shredder.

Tim Tompkins is the president of the Times Square Alliance. He shared the sentiment behind “Good Riddance Day.”

“We have to let go of all that junk that we had to deal with in 2019,” Tompkins said. “And so, this is our way of saying good riddance to the things that are weighing us down. Dropping the rock, letting go of things that are holding us back and doing it in a very visceral way.”

Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which New Year’s revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire.