Good Bones: Springfield’s oldest buildings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Holland Building in downtown Springfield has sat at the northeast corner of Park Central Square for most of Springfield’s history.

Ozark First interviewed the current owner of the Holland Building, Allen Casey.

Casey has spent most of his life in the Holland Building. His father was an architect and remodeled the building in the 1940s. Casey followed in his father’s footsteps and became an architect as well. Around 20 years ago, Casey and his wife bought the building from members of the family who built the building in 1914.

Louise Holland Jarrett built the building. Casey says she developed the building in honor of her father, T. B. Holland, who, in the late 1800s, was known as the richest man in Greene County. T. B. passed away and gave that property to Jarrett, 23-years-old, and she built one of Springfield’s oldest buildings.

Jarrett’s grandson, R. B. Murray Sr., became the owner of the building, and then Casey bought it from him.

Casey talks about unique people that have worked in the Holland Building. One man, L. D. Tully, opened a restaurant in the basement of the Holland. Casey says Tully used to work at a local Harvey House.

Other businesses, even medical practices, resided in the Holland Building. A more well-known medical clinic was the Smith- Glynn Calloway Clinic.

Currently, the building has 35 tenants but can hold 50. The once basement restaurant has been transformed into a storage area for the History Museum, Casey also was the architect for the museum.

