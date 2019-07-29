Golfers at local tournament receive rare “at-home” feel with host families

SPRINGFIELD – Golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour, previously called the Web.com Tour, spend months out the year living out of hotel rooms. They don’t get the “at home” feel very often when they are trying to establish themselves in the ranks of professional golf.

However, this week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, that all changed, at least for a couple of days that is.

Golfers had the opportunity to stay with host families across Springfield this week, which was a warm welcome for the golfers who don’t get to experience that very often during the season.

“Those hotel walls tend to get a little tight on you week after week, and it’s just nice to be in a home and maybe have a home-cooked meal here and there,” Grant Hirschman, a golfer who stayed with a host family this week said.

Career-low #KornFerryTour round of 63 for rookie Grant Hirschman (@GHirschGolf). 🔥



The @OU_MGolf alum used nine birdies to propel him to the lead @PriceCutterCC. pic.twitter.com/L8bClSi25F — Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour) July 25, 2019

Costs for hotels every week can be very expensive. The golfers on this level are playing in the minor-league equivalent of golf and usually don’t have a lot of money to spare on extra expenses.

“These are the up and comers,” Jerald Andrews, Executive Director of the Price Cutter Charity Championship said. “These are the people that are trying to get to the PGA Tour, and at this point, they’re not making a great deal of money, that’s why private housing is very important to them. They’re trying to keep their cost, expenses as low as possible.”

Not only do host families save the golfers money, but they also develop relationships together as well.

“They get to know a golfer, and they’re great young men,” Marcia Mahnken, Player Private Housing Coordinator said. “You know, they may be the next great golfer. Whoever your idol golfer is, they may be the next great golfer, and we’ve had that happen in Springfield before.”