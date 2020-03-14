Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare resumes standard operations

CLINTON, Mo. — Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare announced Saturday (03/14/20) it’s resuming “standard operations.” Standard hospital procedures were temporarily diverted after a patient hospitalized there tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19. This case was one of two cases confirmed by Governor Mike Parson (R- Missouri) in a press conference held Friday evening.

According to a press release, all GVMH staff members in contact with the patient have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

The hospital says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control protocols for infectious disease have been implemented.

GVMH says they are working closely with the CDC, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Henry County Health Department to prevent the risk or spread of COVID-19.

“Patients may keep their scheduled appointments if they are not showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness,” the release said. “If they have signs or symptoms, GVMH recommends they contact their primary care provider by phone of through the myGVMH patient portal for guidance on care.”

As an extra precaution, GVMH is limiting hospital visitation. According to the release, if someone is not seeking treatment or assisting someone that needs treatment, GVMH asks that they do not visit the hospital at this time.