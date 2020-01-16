Globetrotter shares tips on how to help victims of bullying

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Students at York Elementary got some sound advice and laughter Thursday afternoon with the help of a Harlem Globetrotter.

Maxwell “Hops” Pearce is on his second year as a Globetrotter.

He shared tips with students on how to help victims of bullying with the help of an acronym: T.E.A.M.

Talk

Empathize

Ask questions

Mobilize

“Today, I will be doing an anti-bullying presentation,” he says. “It’s basically to give kids a blueprint on how they can navigate when it comes to handling the problem of bullying,” says Pearce.

During his presentation, he brought random kids up to represent T.E.A.M. and to also participate in a group exercise with a basketball.

Pearce says it’s important to teach kids at a young age the dangers of bullying.

“But there are so many things in between that end of the spectrum of how people are affected in the long term, what it does to their self-confidence and it really takes a toll on you as you get older.

York was not “Hops'” only stop in Springfield Thursday. He also surprised kids at Mercy Hospital.

“Hops,” says growing up he always wanted to play basketball, now, he gets to do what he loves and help people at the same time.

The Harlem Globetrotters will take on J.Q.H. Arena later this year; for more information on that, click here.