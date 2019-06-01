Global alcohol consumption declines 1.6% from year prior, analysis says

(FOX) — A new analysis found worldwide alcohol consumption declined 1.6 percent in 2018, compared to 2017.

The analysis, published by IWSR, revealed that the consumption of whiskey and agave-based spirits grew but sales of wine and beer were down. The analysis also found that consumption of mixed drinks, such as cocktails, and cider grew. Alcoholic seltzer drinks were especially popular in the U.S., the analysis stated.

Gin led in global growth and had the largest gain in consumption in 2018.

Despite wine and beer consumption dropping, the analysis predicted beer consumption will rebound in 2019 and the value of wine will increase. Wine consumption in markets such as France and Germany declined, but consumers were drinking better wine thus “pushing wine value to increase,” the analysis found.

