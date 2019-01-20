Glazed Streets Prompt Driver Caution Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The ice and snow that hit the Springfield area presented a challenge for some drivers.

If you woke up Saturday morning to drive somewhere, you likely needed to scrape off your windshield before you left.

That sound of the scraper hitting glass is a classic sign for drivers to use caution to get to your destination.

For Madison Miller, Saturday was a challenge of staying in control of her vehicle when not traveling on main roads.

“This morning it was slicker. I was sliding through some of the intersections on the side roads, but Glenstone seems nice and cleared off. I’m going to do this, and run a couple other errands as quickly as possible, then go home and hopefully stay there,” Miller said as she filled her car with gas.

As for Fair Grove resident Randy Yates, he hasn’t exactly been in a hurry to get off the roads. He did a little patroling on the Springfield streets.

“I haven’t seen anybody off in a ditch. I’ve been out riding around today, I haven’t seen anybody off in the ditch. There might be, but I haven’t seen anybody,” Yates says.

MODOT spent much of the day treating main roads to try and keep crashes and slide-offs to a minimum. Of course, it doesn’t mean there haven’t been accidents.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook that as of 2 p.m. they had responded to 198 statewide crashes, and that number only increased throughout the day.

On days like today, people will make a call and depend on others to get out for them… like if they need a bite to eat.

Dave Beresky at Godfather’s Pizza has battled the weather, but he says the conditions are only half the battle.

“It’s all these other cars that are still tailgating you the whole time. That’s probably the most dangerous part right now out there. It’s not just the ice, but the people who have total disregard of dangerous conditions,” says Beresky.

The shop on East Sunshine is still taking call ins, but with roads in residential areas putting driver safety at risk, they cut off their online orders for the day to help cut down on the risk of wrecking.

“It’s not worth wrecking your car over a couple bucks essentially,” Beresky says.

For the rest of the weekend, side roads and neighborhoods could present a problem with temperatures expected to hover around freezing, but Monday should bring a warmup in the 40’s to help melt off some of the ice.