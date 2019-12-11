Give A Child A Voice donates books to local kids

News

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — A local organization is donating books to schools with hopes of raising awareness and preventing child abuse and bullying.

The Give A Child A Voice foundation has 20,000 books to give away to local kids.

According to the group, instead of depicting child abuse and bully victims as broken and defeated. These books send a message of empowerment, hope, and encouragement.

According to founder of Give A Child A Voice, Cindy Dennis, the foundation likes to take a different approach to raising awareness.

“Everything we do is bright and colorful. So instead of the sad posters, we use a bright yellow sunshine. And we just raise funds to donate books to children. We want to send a message to children to value themselves and others. Just a positive little thing we’re doing in a not so positive world sometimes,” Dennis said.

According Dennis, that awareness is key to the prevention of child abuse.

