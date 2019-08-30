Girls night out: how bars are working to make women feel safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- College students are back in Springfield and area bars are about to see an uptick in customers. One bar is implementing a new safety feature to help certain bar-goers enjoy their night out.

It’s called the Angel Shot.

And with students getting settled into their new college lifestyle they are also going to be going out to bars more experiencing the town.

“I mean just being a college girl, it’s kind of ridiculous how much we have to look over our shoulders,” says MSU student Lily Skidmore.

Three of the most popular downtown destinations for college students are The Boogie, Bubbles, and Zan the Club. They are all under the management of Johnathan Strazzinski.

He says every week, he takes his staff through scenarios on how to identify those situations.

“When things happen, they happen very quickly. Making sure that they are all on the same page, and that it’s just second nature to them is absolutely key,” says Strazzinski.

They normally have about 10 security guards on duty per night, but he says sometimes it can be hard to read situations. So, they are giving women the chance to let them know discreetly.

Ordering an Angel Shot

“A girl can come up and say ‘I would like an angel shot.’;”

This is a way to let a bartender know that someone is making them feel unsafe.

Depending on the severity of the situation, it can be ordered neat, with ice, with salt, or with a lime. Those descriptions are posted in the restrooms of all of their bars. Strazzinski says even if a girl doesn’t use one of those descriptions, they will take action no matter what.

Zan, Boogie, and Bubbles have posted the Angel Shot sheet on many of their social media accounts.

No one should have to worry about their safety when having a fun night out. Zan Boogie/Bubbles is a safe environment where people can have fun and let loose with knowing that we have fully experienced staff who’s job is to make sure everyone stays safe on their night out! pic.twitter.com/65FVzCsyAC — Zan Boogie/Bubbles (@BubblesZan) August 1, 2019

“At worst, you’ve overreacted. At best, you’ve prevented something bad from happening,” says Strazzinski.

MSU Senior Connor Goldsborough says, “I think it’s crucial. I mean when there’s alcohol in th4e system judgment is gone, you don’t really think things out as much. I think it’s very important to have something like that you can go to.”

Strazzinski says they have not had anyone order an angel shot yet since they implemented that policy. He says it is a priority to maintain a good relationship with law enforcement to prevent and stop crimes from happening within their bars.



































