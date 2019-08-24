Breaking News
Girl, 8, killed, others wounded in gunfire near high school football jamboree

by: Brie Stimson , FOX

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An 8-year-old girl died Friday night and three other people were wounded after a gunfire erupted following a brawl at a high school football jamboree in St. Louis, according to reports.

The girl became the 12th youth to be fatally shot in St. Louis since April, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Those injured Friday night near Soldan High School in St. Louis were a woman in her 40s and two teenage boys, FOX 2 of St. Louis reported.

The girl had attended the jamboree with her family, according to the Post-Dispatch. Multiple fights broke out at the event, which police canceled around 8:15 p.m., the newspaper reported.

The gunfire broke out after police believed they had cleared the area, FOX 2 reported.

Around the same time, police responded to a report of a shot fired at Parkway North High School about 12 miles away during another jamboree, FOX 2 of St. Louis reported. There were no reports of anyone being wounded.

