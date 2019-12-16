Gillioz Theatre brings back classic holiday movie to the big screen

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 15 some got the chance to see a classic holiday movie on the big screen.

The Gillioz Theatre aired the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

We talked with Joy Bilyeusteele, the associate director of the Gillioz, to find out why they chose to bring this movie back to the theater.

“The community supports us all year long buying tickets for different shows,” Bilyeusteele said. “We have all kinds of live music and comedians and different things that happen here. So this is just our way of giving them a chance to come in and enjoy this space, it’s 93 years old and so we are so thankful to the community for keeping this alive and open.”

If you’re interested in other holiday movies, Alamo Drafthouse is airing “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories