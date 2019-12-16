Gillioz Theatre brings back classic holiday movie to the big screen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 15 some got the chance to see a classic holiday movie on the big screen.

The Gillioz Theatre aired the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

We talked with Joy Bilyeusteele, the associate director of the Gillioz, to find out why they chose to bring this movie back to the theater.

“The community supports us all year long buying tickets for different shows,” Bilyeusteele said. “We have all kinds of live music and comedians and different things that happen here. So this is just our way of giving them a chance to come in and enjoy this space, it’s 93 years old and so we are so thankful to the community for keeping this alive and open.”

If you’re interested in other holiday movies, Alamo Drafthouse is airing “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”