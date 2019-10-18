Gig economy jobs are replacing nine to five workday jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Over the past few years, a lot of the regular nine to five workday jobs are being replaced with gig economy jobs.

Gig economy means short-term or freelance jobs such as driving Uber, GoCar or grocery delivery.

CoxHealth is launching a flex scheduling program for its environmental service and food service positions.

A business professor at OTC says gig economy jobs are increasing fast.

“About 35% of our current workforce is a gig workforce, and that’s going to grow to about 43 to 45% by the end of 2020,” Lance Renner, Dean of General Education and Business at OTC said. “People have changed the way they work. And kind of put employment on their terms. So, it’s become a different world.

“We started to have a lot more businesses that you can clock in and clock out kind of on your own terms. Uber, Uber Eats, Lyft, Airbnb.”

Renner says there are a couple generations that are driving the gig economy.

“The millennial generation is driving it, but I also think that the flip side, which is kind of interesting, is I think the baby boomers are also driving it,” Renner said. “As they’re retiring, they want to still have a job or two, they want to work 10 hours a week, but they want to work when they want to work.”

Ronnie Lightfoot, assistant director for environmental services and patient transport with CoxHealth talks about why more and more people are wanting a gig economy job.

“Having the opportunity to work with a very flexible schedule, and then certainly, get paid almost on-demand,” Lightfoot said.

But there are some downsides for the company.

“You have to constantly be looking for employees,” Renner said. “You don’t necessary have that base of employee that is constantly there for you to draw from. So you have to put a little bit more resources in looking for employees all the time.”

There are also some downsides for the employee.

“I got used to having benefits, vacation, sick leave, 401k, that you’ve got to watch as the employee, because that’s not going to be part of your work life now,” Renner said.

If you’re interested in applying for the new flex PRN position with Cox Health you can talk with representatives at a job fair next Tuesday.

That takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the West Tower.

You can also apply online.