Get ready for the “Daybreak Super Bowl” with these vintage-style football cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– From Joe “Big Money” Murano to Heather “The Hammer” Lewis, all your favorite players are on display in our deck of collectible football cards.

This Sunday on Ozarks Fox, these four players and their fellow teammates will battle for dominance and bragging rights (but mainly just bragging rights) in the first-ever “Daybreak Super Bowl.”

Heather “The Hammer” Lewis





The inventor of the controversial Jump N’ Scoop, Heather Lewis is best known for her innovative and highly-questionable approach to the game. Many credit her with the first double forward pass. Legend has it she and her team were awarded two yards for even trying.

Joe “Big Money” Murano





He’ll brag about his QB skills. He might even bring up his stat for the longest reception in Daybreak Super Bowl history. But Joe is best known for his ref-badgering.

John Adams





John Adams is the best player on either team and there no sense in making jokes about it.

Jenifer “Ankle-Breaking” Abreu





Abreu served as the Lucy Lightning’s star quarterback for a whole first down. She’s known for her third-quarter interceptions and her double forward passes.

Jesse “Stripes” Inman





Jesse’s reputation as a ref is built on many tall tales. Not one of them includes him calling a fair game. We’re not saying he’s totally crooked. Let’s just say his favorite color is green. Inman is also credited with putting on one of the most beloved halftime performances in Daybreak Super Bowl history.