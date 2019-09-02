George Washington’s hair hits auction block

Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
by: Frank J. Connor

U.S. (FOX) — A lock of George Washington’s hair will go up for bid on September 21st at the online auction house Opens a New Window. RR Auction. The four-inch lock of the founding father’s hair is, according to TMZ, expected to sell for upwards of $50,000.

The “copious lock of George Washington’s stark white hair” comes with a letter of provenance signed by a man named George M. Elliott, purportedly verifying its authenticity. This document, dated 1889, claims that the hair was cut from President Washington’s head by a relative in 1790-when the founder was about 58-and was then presented Opens a New Window. to a Captain Samuel Butman of Newburyport Massachusetts. Captain Butman’s widow later gave the hair to Mr. Elliott of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Washington, unlike many of his contemporaries, never wore a wig Opens a New Window. . His hair, as seen in portraits and on the dollar bill, may have been powdered at times, but was his own. Smithsonian.com notes that Washington’s hair was naturally a light brown and was worn in “a military-style called a queue.”

The lock of hair will go to auction mounted in “an ornate shadowbox display, with the text of Elliott’s letter engraved on a plaque below.”

