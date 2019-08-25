Breaking News
Geologist explains CAFO topography

News

by: Jesse Inman

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Farmers all over the state are awaiting the decision on the future of large-scale feeding regulations.

Senate Bill 319 is on hold due to a hearing next month.

It would block counties from making ordinances stronger than the state when it comes to Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations — or CAFO’s.

Many farmers want the bill to pass, but some who oppose it say there are health risks due to the effect it could have on the land and water quality.

A geologist explained why our ground surface could make it easy for some things to affect the environment.

