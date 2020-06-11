Gateway Arch National Park begins reopening on June 17

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch National Park will begin reopening on June 17. The first phase of reopening will include access to:

Gateway Arch Visitor Center

Museum at the Gateway Arch

The Arch Store

Arch Café

The Gateway Arch hours of operations are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

Other park experiences, like Tram Ride to the Top, are part of a later reopening phase.

The outdoor spaces at the Gateway Arch National Park will remain accessible to the public with the state, local, and federal guidelines that are in place.

Here are the modifications guests will see at the archgrounds: