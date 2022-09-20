UPDATE 7 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound I-44 is now open.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A gas tanker truck erupted in flames on eastbound I-44 around West Bypass mile 75.

Firefighters were still battling the flames around 6 a.m. this morning, Sept. 20, trying to stop the tanker from burning. The driver of the truck has been treated for minor injuries. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound side of I-44.

Police ask that people avoid the area and find an alternate route until firefighters are able to fully put out the flames.

We will update this article as more information is released.