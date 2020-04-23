Gas prices drop to $1 (or lower) at stations across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Stations in Springfield and other surrounding communities are lowering prices to one dollar and some are going even lower.

According to GasBuddy, one station on S. Campbell in Springfield is offering gas for 95 cents a gallon, making it the cheapest gas in the area. The site says multiple others are lowering prices to within a few cents of that amount.

Energy.gov reports it’s been decades since gas has been this cheap. According to its Average Historical Annual Gasoline Pump Price (1929-2015) chart, the last time a gallon of gas cost less than a dollar was in 1989.

