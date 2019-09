UPDATE: The gas leak has been deemed safe and it is okay for residents to return to their homes.

MILLER, Mo. — Miller County Sheriff’s Office said there is a gas leak from large storage cylinders on Highway 17.

The Facebook post says that if you are within half a mile from the gas leak to evacuate the area until it is deemed safe.

The gas leak is near Loblolly Lane north of Iberia.

Highway 17 is currently closed to traffic and all motorists should take alternate routes.