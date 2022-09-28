RIDGEDALE, Mo. — If you’re planning on attending one of the Garth Brooks concerts this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, there are a few things you should know before you go.

Bass Pro Shops sent out a press release with the details of what to do and not do, what to bring and not bring, and what people can expect when they visit the new venue.

This is an open-air venue, so it’s important to keep an eye on the weather and wear comfortable clothes. However, forecasts currently show that there will be no rain during the event. It’s recommended that you wear closed-toed shoes.

There will be no seats except for the ADA seating area and the 1,200 assigned seat tickets. General admission tickets are for the lawn area, which is a standing-only space. The lawn is terraced, which may allow some to lay down blankets while still having a view of the stage.

Schedule

If you’re wondering when to show up, here’s a full schedule for Friday and Saturday:

Noon: Parking lots open. Tailgating is allowed, but fires and grills are not allowed.

1 p.m. Fan Zone opens

5 p.m. Thunder Ridge Nature Arena gates open

5:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment starts.

6:30 p.m. Airshow and a special tribute to the nation starts.

7 p.m. Concert starts.

10 p.m. Concessions close.

10:45 p.m. Concert ends and fireworks start.

Sunday’s schedule looks a little different:

9 a.m. Parking lots open.

11 a.m. Fan Zone opens.

1 p.m. Thunder Ridge Nature Arena gates open.

1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment starts.

2:45 p.m. Airshow and a special tribute to the nation starts.

6 p.m. Concessions close.

What to bring and what to leave at home

Do not bring the below items into the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Some, such as coolers, will be allowed in the tailgating areas.

Seating.

Weapons of any kind.

Outside food and drink.

Large bags.

Carts, wagons, and strollers.

Coolers.

Animals, except for service animals.

Signs.

Professional cameras with removable lenses, GoPros, selfie sticks, drones, and tablets.

Party supplies such as glitter, fireworks, laser pointers, and glow sticks.

Illegal substances and drugs.

Some items you are allowed to bring include:

Small clutch purses, fanny packs, and clear bags or totes.

Blankets.

Cameras with non-removable lenses.

Sunscreen, empty personal misting fans, and raincoats or ponchos.

Binoculars without the case.

Parking

Parking will not be available to people at the event, as parking passes were sold along with the concert tickets. As of the time of the press release, parking was still available at the off-site fruit farm parking lot.

ADA parking is available in parking lot 5, but it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. An ADA placard or license plate is required.

Vendors

Cash will not be accepted at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Be sure to bring a debit or credit card if you plan on making purchases at the event.