SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in Springfield as Gardens Aglow, a festival of lights at the Springfield Botanical Center, kicked off on its second season on Nov. 27, 2020.

Gardens Aglow offers more than 100,000 festive lights amid the unique structures and landscaping of the Center’s botanical stroll garden.

Visitors will be asked to follow social distancing and masking guidelines.