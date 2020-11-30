Garden City couple reunites for 50th anniversary after battling medical scares

GARDEN CITY, Mo. — It’s a love story for the ages.

A Garden City couple reunites right before their 50th wedding anniversary after weeks apart battling medical scares.

The Gibson’s met in May of 1970. By November they exchanged vows and started their lives together raising four children.

In April of this year, Aubrey began experiencing health issues and was diagnosed with fluid on his brain.

In October, he underwent a critical brain operation, then days later he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Aubrey spent numerous days in the ICU, fighting complications from the virus.

He was isolated from Darlene for weeks under a strict quarantine.

“We had people praying and I prayed and I know God answered and helped us through it,” Darlene said.

Their plans for the future? To be married at least for another 40 years. The Gibson’s say the experience has made them fall even deeper in love.