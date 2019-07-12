GAMBLING IN MISSOURI: When is it legal? When isn’t it?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In the wake of a raid on a Springfield business known as The Club House, the focus of a multi-agency illegal gambling investigation, we’re looking at what constitutes “illegal gambling”.

According to Ed Grewatch with the Missouri Gaming Commission, not all gambling is created equal.

“All gambling is illegal, unless it fits under one of the four specific legal authorizations,” Grewatchs told reporters Friday.

Grewatch says, in Missouri, those four legal types of gambling include:

The Missouri Lottery (which isn’t regulated by the state’s gaming commission)

Casinos

Bingo

Raffles held by religious or charitable organizations

Authorities have yet to confirm what The Club House was doing to warrant the illegal gambling investigation and subsequent raid.

But if it wasn’t one of those four sanctioned gambling models, how did the business get a license?

Ozarks First’s Nyzah McDonald reports the business somehow acquired a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) status from the office of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

McDonald reports, however, The Club House never received a business license, though we’re told it did inquire into how to get one.

This is a developing story.