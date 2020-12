SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council will vote on whether to repeal or put a plan to redevelop the Galloway neighborhood on the August 2021 ballot.

The City Council will make the decision on Dec. 14, this comes after residents gathered enough signatures to request a repeal.

The discussion for development on Lone Pine Avenue has been going on for more than two years.

A developer wants to rezone approximately 4.2 acres at 3503, 3521, 3527, and 3535 S. Lone Pine Avenue.

Related Articles: