GALLERY: Hotel Vandivort Hosts Unusual Pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A turtle is not the first thing most expect to see in an upscale hotel room, but alas, it happened.

Hotel Vandivort and the Dickerson Park Zoo partnered together for a marketing campaign displaying unconventional animals in their hotel.

The partnership arose after Joey Powell, P.R. Director of Dickerson Park Zoo, and Jennifer Peterson, Director of Sales at Hotel Vandivort, bonded over their love for animals.

The shoot was not just a marketing moment for the pet-friendly Vandivort, but also a chance to spread the word about responsible pet ownership, a mission of the Dickerson Park Zoo.

“Know the pet you’re gonna get,” Powell told Ozarks First, “that’s the big thing, is realize the care they’re going to take.”

“You don’t want to just abandon them,” she added. “Really research what you’re getting into before you get a pet. We have a handful of animals that are zoo ambassadors that were rescues or were abandoned pets”

When it comes to what pets you can bring to the hotel, Peterson weighed in, confirming you can bring your, “traditional animals” like cats and dogs. But, she added, non-traditional animals are welcome, too.

“We would accept a turtle, a skink, a bird, a cat, dog, just call the front desk for more details on that,” she said.