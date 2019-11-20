GALLERY: Downtown gets festive with winter window displays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Christmas is in the air in Downtown Springfield, the square is being decorated, the mayor is ready to light the tree, and several businesses are putting up window displays. But, the story of how the displays came to be is much more than just yuletide cheer.

It all started with Jennifer Miller and Patty Smulski from Team A.N.A. 417 – a local charity that raises money for benign brain tumor patients and their families. They had an idea to bring Christmas back downtown. The idea was to do a Christmas promotion contest where businesses can bring the holiday spirit to their storefront.

Jennifer says donations were made by nearly 20 businesses that wanted to participate. Since it is a contest, they are asking for the public to vote on which window display they think is the best.

The Downtown Springfield Association was also involved. According to their website, windows will be up for display starting November 16th. They will stay up through the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and Festival of Lights Kickoff on November 23rd until the annual Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade December 14th.

Patty says the winner will be announced at the Springfield Christmas parade, and the winner will be honored with a unique award, along with bragging rights all year long.

Below is a gallery of most of the businesses with displays up on Wednesday, November 11th.