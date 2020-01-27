GALLERY: Chiefs arrive in Miami… in style

MIAMI, Fl. – The Kansas City Chiefs touched down in Miami Sunday afternoon just seven days before they compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium.

But, there’s more to the story. Most of the players wore Hawaiian shirts as they entered the tropical atmosphere of Miami.

Below is a gallery of some of the posts made as the team came off the plane.

Andy, Big Red, Reid is looking classy in that suit and tie!

Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes rockin’ the multiple necklaces and Oakleys.

Dr. Duvernay-Tardif is sporting that tropical attire.

Mecole Hardman posting this on Instagram as he is grinning his way to the Sunshine State.

Mitchel Schwartz bringing in those King Hawaiian vibes on Instagram.

Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu bringing peace to Miami.

Courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

And Travis Kelce has his tropical game face on.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in Super Bowl LIV on Fox.