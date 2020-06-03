GALLERY: Authorities engage with protesters during march across downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Around 50 or so protesters gathered in downtown Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Their route:

Park Central Square

Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge

Springfield Police Department

Greene County Courthouse and Justice Center

When protesters were greeted at the Springfield Police Department, a couple of officers came out to talk to the protesters.

When they reached the courthouse, Sheriff Jim Arnott told protesters to move back to the sidewalk two different times. The second time some protesters didn’t listen, but the organizer of the protest spoke up and said,

“He’s trying to protect us. What are we fighting for? For justice. If we go against the biggest guy right here, what is that going to do? Nothing, except for going against what we’re protesting for right now. So we’re going to listen and we’re going to go to the sidewalk.”

Below is a gallery of their march through the city: