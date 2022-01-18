Galena woman charged with murder after body found in Dade County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Galena woman has been charged with first-degree murder, and her companion charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of a man whose body was found abandoned by a Dade County roadside in December.

Sheila Phillips, 57, is also charged with armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in the death of Billy Mack Walker, according to court documents.

Gerald Hoffman, 54, also of Galena is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence.

Walker’s remains were found face-down and without clothing on Dec. 15, 2021, on Dade County Road 187 north of Route EE. He was identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol through a fingerprint scanner on the scene, according to probable cause statements filed in the case.

An autopsy found the cause of death to be homicide.

Court documents indicate that Phillips only admitted to investigators that she had assisted in the disposal of Walker’s body. During earlier questioning by detectives, she had identified herself as Walker’s ex-girlfriend.

Both suspects are in custody in the Stone County Jail without bond.