OZARK COUNTY, Ar. — A 34-year-old man was sent to the ICU in Baxter County after being stabbed.

In a press release, Ozark County officials said deputies were dispatched to an altercation call in the Gainesville area.

When they arrived, a man had been stabbed in the back.

A male suspect is in custody and will be formally charged later today.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they arrive.