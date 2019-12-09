Funeral services announced for fallen Fayetteville officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Fayetteville Police Department posted on Facebook the details for Officer Stephen Carr.

Funeral Services for Officer Stephen CarrThe visitation for Officer Stephen Carr will be held December 11, 2019 at the…

The post says visitation will be on December 11, 2019, at the University Baptist Church from 3-7 p.m. and the funeral service will be held December 12, 2019, at the Bud Walton Arena at 1 p.m.

The department says both services are open to the public, and there will be more information to follow reference parking and accessibility.

“We also wanted to take a moment to thank the outpouring of support from our citizens, community, and supporters nationwide. The amount of support has been heartwarming and has been a beacon of light is this dark time for our agency. We have been lifted up by food, donations, but most of all kind words and hugs,’ the post says.

Officer Carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in his patrol vehicle.

Trending Stories