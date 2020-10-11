Funeral held for Arkansas detective who was fatally shot

by: Associated Press

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was fatally shot earlier this week was remembered by officials, friends and family for his dedication to his job and community.

The funeral for Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins, who was killed Monday in an exchange of gunfire at a hotel during an investigation, was held Saturday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said Collins, 35, was a “commanding force and a gentle giant” known for his professionalism, diligence, vision and determination.

She said Collins, who served as her driver and escort, was like an extension of her family.

