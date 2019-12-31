Fulton officer involved in shooting; suspect hospitalized

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights night_1452092583640.jpg

FULTON, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving a Fulton police officer that left a suspect hospitalized.

Fulton police Maj. Roger Rice said in a news release the shooting happened Monday morning behind McIntire Elementary School in Fulton, which was closed because of the holidays.

Rice said the suspect was in the intensive care at a Columbia hospital.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories