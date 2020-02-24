From scholarships to competitions, Missouri has become a hot spot for esports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The O’Reilly Family Event Center at Drury University saw a new kind of sport take the court over the weekend.

Drury hosted an esports festival and competition for anyone who wanted to play with friends and for schools in the Midwest Esports Conference to compete with each other.

Some schools in that conference you may know. Drury University, University of Missouri, and Wichita State are just a few.

The turn out at the event showed that the esports scene in Missouri is more than just a trend.

“Collegiate esports is still very much in the infancy stages, it’s growing very quickly,” says General Manager of Mizzou eSports, Kevin Reape.

The Mizzou esports team is made up of 21 athletes who specialize in three games: Overwatch, Rocket League, and League of Legends.

Those students have scholarships, and Kevin Reape says Mizzou’s esports scholarship budget is around $150,000. Mizzou is also the first SEC school to have an esports program.

The Drury esports team also offers scholarships. One student, who is no stranger to playing on the court at O’Reilly, went from a basketball scholarship to an eSports scholarship.

“I finished my last year of eligibility with basketball, and then Coach (Michael) Jones sent out an email that we were starting an esports program at Drury,” says Tyler Clanton. Clanton played basketball for Drury as a forward for the majority of his college career.

Drury and Mizzou are not the only two Missouri colleges with an esports presence. Missouri State and Maryville University have esports clubs and Columbia College has an esports program. Maryville’s esports program won the League of Legends national championship three times over the past four years, according to the university’s website.

“The club is mostly student-run right now, but we’ve actually picked up interest from the school. They’re actually looking to build ane esports room for us to both practice and to play our official matches online,” says Joseph Merrick, MSU Junior and member of the esports club. He said during the interview that the club consists of nearly a hundred or more students.

With all of these schools offering esports scholarship programs and clubs, Kevin says the excitement for esports is more present than ever.

“It’s amazing when you look at the midwest, and you look at esports, you would expect it to be a West Coast thing. But, when you look at the powerhouse programs in the country, Maryville University in St. Louis, Columbia College is in Mizzou’s backyard. So it’s really amazing that the amount of excitement that there is in the midwest of esports, for whatever reason the state of Missouri has kind of gotten behind it and now at the high school level,” says Reape.

That is how Mizzou esports player Trent Willbrand, a freshman at Mizzou, got introduced to the program.

“I’ve always been into gaming and stuff like that. I kind of just looked into Mizzou and what they had going on,” he says.

Reape says, since creating the program, he’s seen students grow friendships since they have to play on a team together. Reape says he often tells parents about that team-building mentality.

“There’s a stigma behind gaming, that’s absolutely sure. I think what esports does in the gaming industry that’s unique is show that these students, we have, for example, the amount of effort that they put into this to be the best. They’re not just spending hours and hours mindlessly playing these games; they are strategically trying to get better. It’s not different than a college football team, and you watch, and you see how much work goes into making the teams as successful as they are, that’s the same thing we’re doing here,” says Reape.

Both Willbrand and Clanton say that esports has a lot of growth potential and are excited to see how it grows in Missouri.

During the competition over the weekend, Mizzou swept all four of their matches.

Mizzou League of Legends is leaving Springfield, MO with two big wins for the program.



2-0 over Midland University yesterday.

2-0 over Wichita State today. #MIZGG https://t.co/6EDSPL2Nx7 pic.twitter.com/fZmrOy60tm — Mizzou Esports (@MizzouEsports) February 23, 2020

Drury won two matches Saturday and lost Sunday to the top team in the conference.

Both teams still have a chance to make it to the playoffs in Kansas City in March.