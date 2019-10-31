FRIGHTLY NEWS: Jamie Warriner and Chris Six

News
Posted: / Updated:

NIXA, Mo.– It seems like each time we posted a new FRIGHTLY NEWS, someone was telling us we’d have to send someone through Nixa’s Field of Screams. So we did.

Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner and Digital Reporter Chris Six made the perfect victims team.

Where Jamie proves to be one of our coolest heads yet, the same can’t be said for Chris who has some truly historic and hysterical meltdowns.

Together, they manage to survive but not without creating some of the funniest FRIGHTLY NEWS moments to date.

We hope you enjoyed our first season of FRIGHTLY NEWS.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

PREVIOUS EPISODES

FRIGHTLY NEWS: Dan Lucy and Jesse Inman
FRIGHTLY NEWS: Jenifer Abreu and David Oliver
FRIGHTLY NEWS: Lauren Barnas and Beth Finello
FRIGHTLY NEWS: John Adams and Chrystal Blair

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar