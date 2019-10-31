FRIGHTLY NEWS: Jamie Warriner and Chris Six

NIXA, Mo.– It seems like each time we posted a new FRIGHTLY NEWS, someone was telling us we’d have to send someone through Nixa’s Field of Screams. So we did.

Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner and Digital Reporter Chris Six made the perfect victims team.

Where Jamie proves to be one of our coolest heads yet, the same can’t be said for Chris who has some truly historic and hysterical meltdowns.

Together, they manage to survive but not without creating some of the funniest FRIGHTLY NEWS moments to date.

We hope you enjoyed our first season of FRIGHTLY NEWS.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

