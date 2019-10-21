‘Friends of the Library’ hosts bi-annual book sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The “Friends of the Library” organization wrapped up their bi-annual sale on Oct. 20.

Bags were being filled with books — And the price tag? $5 or less!

“The better books are five dollars a bag, and the other books are a dollar a bag,” Shopper Misty Jensen said. “I would like to go away with as many as he will allow me to get out with. And it supports the library, Libraries are important for people everywhere. If we stop caring about books then we stop learning.”

Now it is bi-annual, that means if you missed the fall book sale you’ll just have to wait for winter to pass and you can grab a new book at the spring book sale in 2020.

