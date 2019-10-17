Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale kicks off at the Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale kicked off today at the E-Plex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

There are books to buy as well as DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, games, and puzzles.

This sale even has a few collectibles, including books signed by former President Jimmy Carter and Walter Cronkite.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale happens twice a year.

Steven Long is one of the board members and says that every book in this sale is a donation.

“Hardbacks are a dollar, paperbacks are fifty cents,” Long said. “And they’re good books, they’re not trash. We only keep the best. So for a few dollars, you can get some really nice books.”

Saturday is the half-price day, and Sunday is bag day which means all the books you can jam into a sack for just $1.

Proceeds benefit the Springfield-Greene County Library and have helped replace carpet, seating, and filled grants.

Friends of the Library was also able to use their earnings to sponsor the free David Sedaris show coming to the Gillioz in May.