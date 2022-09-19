SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Friends of the Library Book Sale had the second-highest sales the annual event has ever seen.

According to a press release, the book sale grossed $169,284.90 for the Springfield-Greene County Library District. The record is $172,653.88 from the spring 2021 book sale. The fundraiser happens twice a year: once in the spring and once in the fall.

This most recent sale lasted from Tuesday, Sept. 13, to Sunday, Sept. 18. Tuesday was the Friends Night Preview Sale, which allowed people to pay $5 to get in before the sale’s doors were opened to the public with free admission. That three-hour day alone brought in $42,855.40.

The Friends of the Library has raised over $4 million for the Springfield-Greene County Library District since the fundraising group formed in 1985. The funds will be used to pay for things not covered by grants, including author events and the new 24-hour library kiosk.

If you want to donate to the library district’s next sale, you can give your books, music, games, and other media to any of the 10 branches. The next Friends of the Library book sale will be April 26-30, 2023.