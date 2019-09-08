Friends, family gather to honor late Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Tonight friends and family are honoring a Greene County Deputy who died while on duty one year ago today.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Deputy Aaron Roberts’ patrol car was swept away by flash flooding in northern Greene County.

A celebration of his life was held at the Faith Luthern Church. 35 lanterns were released, representing each year of Roberts’ life.

Roberts is survived by his daughter, Lydia, and his wife, Kim, who took the time to talk about what it meant to be surrounded by such an amazing support system throughout the last year.

“The support tonight, it just floored me how many people have been here. How many people came to show their love for Aaron, their love for us.

“It’s so awesome to see friends from 30 years ago, friends from current, friends from just this past year. Family, our friends family, you know, our blue family. It’s just a vast amount of people and a wide range of friends and family that have come together and it’s just amazing support.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has been there for the Roberts family since the tragedy, including recently escorting their daughter on her first day of school.