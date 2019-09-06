Friday, September 6 Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid start this morning.

Today, we’ll be ahead of another cold front. This will keep south winds, heat, and humidity in play. Expect mostly sunny skies again with highs in the lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees.

The front comes through dry later on tonight, only shifting winds to the north. This will bring in a slightly more comfortable feel for tonight with lows a bit cooler in the middle 60’s.

Tomorrow, the heat returns. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again with highs around 90 degrees feeling sticky.

The weekend weather stays quiet on Sunday. We could get clipped by a storm to the north in central Missouri, otherwise, everyone stays dry and mostly sunny.

The summery stretch continues next week — no signals for rain, highs around 90 degrees feeling closer to 100 degrees. Enjoy!