Friday, September 6 Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid start this morning.

Today, we’ll be ahead of another cold front. This will keep south winds, heat, and humidity in play. Expect mostly sunny skies again with highs in the lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees.

The front comes through dry later on tonight, only shifting winds to the north. This will bring in a slightly more comfortable feel for tonight with lows a bit cooler in the middle 60’s.

Tomorrow, the heat returns. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again with highs around 90 degrees feeling sticky.

The weekend weather stays quiet on Sunday. We could get clipped by a storm to the north in central Missouri, otherwise, everyone stays dry and mostly sunny.

The summery stretch continues next week — no signals for rain, highs around 90 degrees feeling closer to 100 degrees. Enjoy!

Today's Forecast

Fair

Springfield

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
67°F Clear
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 64°

Saturday

86° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 70°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 71°

Monday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

81°

8 PM
Clear
3%
81°

78°

9 PM
Clear
3%
78°

75°

10 PM
Clear
3%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
3%
74°

72°

12 AM
Clear
3%
72°

72°

1 AM
Clear
4%
72°

70°

2 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
5%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
6%
68°

66°

5 AM
Clear
6%
66°

