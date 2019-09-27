Friday, September 27 Morning Forecast

Warm and breezy today, our next front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

We’ll be warm and breezy today ahead of our next cold front.

Expect southerly winds to be gusty, sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. These strong, south winds will pull a warm and sticky air mass into the Ozarks. Temperatures soar into the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies, flirting with records. I’m forecasting a high of 89 degrees, the record for Springfield is 91 (1953)!

Tonight we’ll be warm and partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60’s. Showers/ storms could start to fire for our extreme NW counties as the front closes in.

Expect a few showers/ storms on Saturday as the front inches towards the area. The healthiest storm chances will be north of I-44. There could also be one or two strong/ severe storms with the threat of 60 mph winds, quarter size hail, locally heavy rain, and lightning. Keep an eye to the sky!

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs still above average in the middle 80’s.

By Sunday, a summertime high pressure builds in from the southeast. This will bring mostly sunny skies and a summery feel. Highs soar back into the upper 80’s/ near 90 degrees, feeling sticky.

The high pressure stays in control through early next week, keeping a summery stretch of well above normal temperatures near 90 degrees through Wednesday.

The heat breaks with our next cold front on Thursday.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Branson

64°F Fog Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 89° 69°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 70°

Sunday

87° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 70°

Monday

88° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 69°

Wednesday

85° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 62°

Thursday

69° / 55°
Showers
Showers 50% 69° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
80°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
18%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
21%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
23%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
71°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
70°

