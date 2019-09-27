Friday, September 27 Morning Forecast

Warm and breezy today, our next front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

We’ll be warm and breezy today ahead of our next cold front.

Expect southerly winds to be gusty, sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. These strong, south winds will pull a warm and sticky air mass into the Ozarks. Temperatures soar into the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies, flirting with records. I’m forecasting a high of 89 degrees, the record for Springfield is 91 (1953)!

Tonight we’ll be warm and partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60’s. Showers/ storms could start to fire for our extreme NW counties as the front closes in.

Expect a few showers/ storms on Saturday as the front inches towards the area. The healthiest storm chances will be north of I-44. There could also be one or two strong/ severe storms with the threat of 60 mph winds, quarter size hail, locally heavy rain, and lightning. Keep an eye to the sky!

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs still above average in the middle 80’s.

By Sunday, a summertime high pressure builds in from the southeast. This will bring mostly sunny skies and a summery feel. Highs soar back into the upper 80’s/ near 90 degrees, feeling sticky.

The high pressure stays in control through early next week, keeping a summery stretch of well above normal temperatures near 90 degrees through Wednesday.

The heat breaks with our next cold front on Thursday.