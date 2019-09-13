Friday, September 13 Morning Forecast

Showers shift south today, cooler and less humid this afternoon





A cold front is moving through this morning with showers and isolated thunderstorms. These showers are really breaking up and waning this morning, especially as they head southeast of the interstate.

Expect a few showers and wet roads this morning. Temperatures are still on the warm side to start, in the upper 60’s.

Showers work their way south by this afternoon with clearing skies coming in with cooler, drier air behind the front.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon. North winds usher in a much more comfortable air mass. Highs in the low to middle 80’s will be seasonal, dew points dropping into the upper 50’s will feel much better!

Mostly clear, cool, and comfy tonight! Cooler, drier air will leave us with lows in the lower 60’s.

Our area of high pressure shifts to the east tomorrow, kicking southerly winds back into the Ozarks. Our relief from the heat is already over.

South winds will push highs back into the upper 80’s. Dew points start to creep back into the middle 60’s, it will feel sticky.

Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again by Sunday with highs in the lower 90’s.

We keep the summery pattern through the middle of next week. Expect sunshine and lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees.

Our next cold front will bring our next chance of showers/ storms on Thursday.

Light Rain

Springfield

70°F Light Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Branson

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Harrison

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 59°
AM Rain
AM Rain 80% 83° 59°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 68°

Sunday

91° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 68°

Monday

92° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 92° 69°

Tuesday

92° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 69°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 91° 70°

Thursday

88° / 69°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 AM
Showers
60%
70°

69°

7 AM
Showers
57%
69°

69°

8 AM
Showers
49%
69°

70°

9 AM
Few Showers
31%
70°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
71°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

