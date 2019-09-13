Friday, September 13 Morning Forecast

A cold front is moving through this morning with showers and isolated thunderstorms. These showers are really breaking up and waning this morning, especially as they head southeast of the interstate.

Expect a few showers and wet roads this morning. Temperatures are still on the warm side to start, in the upper 60’s.

Showers work their way south by this afternoon with clearing skies coming in with cooler, drier air behind the front.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon. North winds usher in a much more comfortable air mass. Highs in the low to middle 80’s will be seasonal, dew points dropping into the upper 50’s will feel much better!

Mostly clear, cool, and comfy tonight! Cooler, drier air will leave us with lows in the lower 60’s.

Our area of high pressure shifts to the east tomorrow, kicking southerly winds back into the Ozarks. Our relief from the heat is already over.

South winds will push highs back into the upper 80’s. Dew points start to creep back into the middle 60’s, it will feel sticky.

Mostly sunny, hot, and humid again by Sunday with highs in the lower 90’s.

We keep the summery pattern through the middle of next week. Expect sunshine and lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees.

Our next cold front will bring our next chance of showers/ storms on Thursday.