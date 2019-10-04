Friday, October 4 Morning Forecast

Nice fall day today, another cold front comes through this weekend

You’ll be greeted by a crisp, much cooler start this morning!

Temperatures are in the 50’s with dew points in the 40’s — a very crisp and fall-like air mass is settling in behind yesterday’s front.

Expect cool and fall-like temperatures today. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, more sunshine to the south, more clouds to the north. Highs will be seasonal in the low to middle 70’s.

Tonight we’ll be cool and crisp again, partly cloudy with lows in the middle and upper 50’s.

Tomorrow we’ll spend most of the day dry and partly cloudy. Steady south winds will push highs back above average in the lower 80’s with increasing moisture.

Showers/ storms set up to the northwest late in the afternoon/ evening. Initially, an isolated strong storm is possible. Showers/ storms continue to roll through overnight.

On Sunday the front stalls to the south, keeping showers focused especially south of HWY 60. Clouds and a cooler air mass will keep temperatures below average in the upper 60’s.

By Monday, Canadian high pressure moves in with sunshine and some of our coolest temperatures yet! Expect highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s through Wednesday. Our next cold front comes with showers/ storms on Thursday.