Friday, October 25 Morning Forecast

Showers continue through Saturday, sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend

Showers continue this morning with colder temperatures in the 40’s.

Our front from yesterday is still draped to the southeast, but the upper-level low is sitting nearby in Oklahoma.

Showers continue especially early and to the southeast today. Rain may start to taper northwest of the interstate as the low wraps in some drier air. Nonetheless, expect another chilly, cloudy, and damp day. A drizzle could linger through the afternoon under overcast skies. Highs get stuck in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.

Rain flourishes again tonight as that upper-level low inches closer. Lows won’t drop off too much thanks to a blanket of cloud cover, only dropping into the middle 40’s.

The upper-level low sideswipes the Ozarks tomorrow bringing another round of chilly rain. With the track just to our southeast, the heaviest, most persistent rain will be southeast of the interstate. There another 1-2″ possible. Totals will be lighter to the northwest.

Clouds and rain will keep us raw and chilly again with highs in the upper 40’s to about 50 degrees.

The low exits on Sunday pulling in dry air and a high-pressure center. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer, more seasonal, 60’s.

Monday looks nice again with sunshine and 60’s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we set up our next front with another round of showers. Behind that lies very cold air, some of the coldest of the season thus far. Expect highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s by Halloween.