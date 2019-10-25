Friday, October 25 Morning Forecast

News

Showers continue through Saturday, sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers continue this morning with colder temperatures in the 40’s.

Our front from yesterday is still draped to the southeast, but the upper-level low is sitting nearby in Oklahoma.

Showers continue especially early and to the southeast today. Rain may start to taper northwest of the interstate as the low wraps in some drier air. Nonetheless, expect another chilly, cloudy, and damp day. A drizzle could linger through the afternoon under overcast skies. Highs get stuck in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.

Rain flourishes again tonight as that upper-level low inches closer. Lows won’t drop off too much thanks to a blanket of cloud cover, only dropping into the middle 40’s.

The upper-level low sideswipes the Ozarks tomorrow bringing another round of chilly rain. With the track just to our southeast, the heaviest, most persistent rain will be southeast of the interstate. There another 1-2″ possible. Totals will be lighter to the northwest.

Clouds and rain will keep us raw and chilly again with highs in the upper 40’s to about 50 degrees.

The low exits on Sunday pulling in dry air and a high-pressure center. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer, more seasonal, 60’s.

Monday looks nice again with sunshine and 60’s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we set up our next front with another round of showers. Behind that lies very cold air, some of the coldest of the season thus far. Expect highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s by Halloween.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
46°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
45°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 44°
Morning light rain
Morning light rain 60% 50° 44°

Saturday

50° / 41°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 50° 41°

Sunday

66° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 42°

Monday

63° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 63° 40°

Tuesday

49° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 49° 35°

Wednesday

45° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 45° 33°

Thursday

48° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 48° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

6 AM
Showers
40%
43°

42°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
42°

43°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
43°

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

47°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

2 AM
Showers
40%
45°

44°

3 AM
Showers
40%
44°

46°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
46°

46°

5 AM
Rain
80%
46°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories