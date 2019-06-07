Friday, June 7 Overnight Forecast

Showers and isolated thunderstorms dotted the landscape this afternoon.  An area of low-pressure southeast of the Ozarks has been wrapping the shower activity southwest across the Ozarks.  Showers have faded away with the setting sun and the rest of tonight looks mostly clear and quiet.  Temperatures tonight will fall into the low to mid-60s as drier air wraps in from the northeast.

The drier air will continue to wrap in across the area on the backside of the departing storm.  This will make for sunny and mostly dry conditions west of Hwy. 65.  Areas east of Hwy. 65, closer to the storm, will continue to find partly to mostly cloudy skies and a risk for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.  Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s.

Sunday doesn’t look a lot different.  The atmosphere will have dried out across all of the Ozarks by then.  This will keep any afternoon shower activity very isolated Sunday afternoon.  Temperatures will warm back into the 80s.

A shift in the jet stream pattern by Monday will lead to more of a northwest flow across the region.  This will push a cold front across the Ozarks by Monday.  The front will usher in an extended period of mild and less humid weather.  The overnights will be comfortably cool and the afternoons comfortably warm.  The pattern is a pretty dry one too with a shot for showers on Wednesday and dry weather expected the rest of the week.

The pattern will turn warmer and more humid by the following weekend with storm chances returning to the Ozarks.

Fair

Springfield

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
60°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Harrison

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 60°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 60% 82° 60°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 68°

Sunday

91° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 69°

Monday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 69°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 91° 70°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Thursday

89° / 69°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
64%
71°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
70°

69°

6 AM
Showers
50%
69°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
68°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
70°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
71°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
72°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

Saturday, September 28th

