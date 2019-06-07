Friday, June 7 Overnight Forecast

Showers and isolated thunderstorms dotted the landscape this afternoon. An area of low-pressure southeast of the Ozarks has been wrapping the shower activity southwest across the Ozarks. Showers have faded away with the setting sun and the rest of tonight looks mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low to mid-60s as drier air wraps in from the northeast.

The drier air will continue to wrap in across the area on the backside of the departing storm. This will make for sunny and mostly dry conditions west of Hwy. 65. Areas east of Hwy. 65, closer to the storm, will continue to find partly to mostly cloudy skies and a risk for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s.

Sunday doesn’t look a lot different. The atmosphere will have dried out across all of the Ozarks by then. This will keep any afternoon shower activity very isolated Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s.

A shift in the jet stream pattern by Monday will lead to more of a northwest flow across the region. This will push a cold front across the Ozarks by Monday. The front will usher in an extended period of mild and less humid weather. The overnights will be comfortably cool and the afternoons comfortably warm. The pattern is a pretty dry one too with a shot for showers on Wednesday and dry weather expected the rest of the week.

The pattern will turn warmer and more humid by the following weekend with storm chances returning to the Ozarks.