Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Friday, July 6 Midday Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Front Moves in Today, Less Humid Weekend Ahead —

Happy Friday Everyone!  Starting off today, conditions will be humid and muggy, much like we have seen this week.  As the day progresses, a front will move through the area.  In terms of rain, showers and storms will be mainly along the state line, however, a shower cannot be ruled out north of that.  The reason for this is because the front will make its way south of Springfield during the afternoon hours, which is usually the best time for storms to pop up due to an abundance of fuel from daytime heating from the sun.  Highs today around 91 with feel-like temperatures still in the upper 90s, but that will slowly drop throughout the afternoon and evening hours.  Lows overnight around 64 with showers still possible.

As this front continues to move south, it will bring a cooler airmass, with slightly cooler temperatures but much less humidity. Saturday temperatures will still be hot, but cooler, in the upper 80s to lower 90s.  However, it will feel comfortable to be outside due to dewpoint temperatures dropping into the pleasant region on the muggy meter.  Lows overnight Saturday will be even more comfortable in the upper 50s to lower 60s in some areas.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and less humid conditions.  Overnight lows in the 60s.

By Monday, the hot and humid pattern will return.  Winds will begin to shift and come from the south, bringing hot, moist air back into the area.  With the wind shift, pop-up showers in the afternoon for the remainder of the week are possible.  Temperatures all next week will slowly climb back up into the middle 90s and feel-like temperatures back up into the triple digits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Cloudy

Springfield

78°F Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Late
68°F Showers Late
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain Late
67°F Rain Late
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain
65°F Rain
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Monday

75° / 68°
Showers
Showers 60% 75° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 70°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 84° 70°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 74°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 74°

Friday

93° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 74°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
75°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
36%
69°

69°

6 AM
Showers
41%
69°

69°

7 AM
Showers
47%
69°

70°

8 AM
Showers
44%
70°

71°

9 AM
Showers
51%
71°

71°

10 AM
Showers
38%
71°

73°

11 AM
Showers
51%
73°

73°

12 PM
Rain
62%
73°

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast