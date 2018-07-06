Friday, July 6 Midday Forecast

Front Moves in Today, Less Humid Weekend Ahead —

Happy Friday Everyone! Starting off today, conditions will be humid and muggy, much like we have seen this week. As the day progresses, a front will move through the area. In terms of rain, showers and storms will be mainly along the state line, however, a shower cannot be ruled out north of that. The reason for this is because the front will make its way south of Springfield during the afternoon hours, which is usually the best time for storms to pop up due to an abundance of fuel from daytime heating from the sun. Highs today around 91 with feel-like temperatures still in the upper 90s, but that will slowly drop throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Lows overnight around 64 with showers still possible.

As this front continues to move south, it will bring a cooler airmass, with slightly cooler temperatures but much less humidity. Saturday temperatures will still be hot, but cooler, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. However, it will feel comfortable to be outside due to dewpoint temperatures dropping into the pleasant region on the muggy meter. Lows overnight Saturday will be even more comfortable in the upper 50s to lower 60s in some areas.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and less humid conditions. Overnight lows in the 60s.

By Monday, the hot and humid pattern will return. Winds will begin to shift and come from the south, bringing hot, moist air back into the area. With the wind shift, pop-up showers in the afternoon for the remainder of the week are possible. Temperatures all next week will slowly climb back up into the middle 90s and feel-like temperatures back up into the triple digits.