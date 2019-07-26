Friday, July 26 Morning Forecast

Another nice start! Temperatures are little warmer again in the 60’s.

We’ll keep southerly winds on the backside of our high-pressure center today, continuing our slow warming trend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs back in the middle 80’s.

Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear and not as crisp, lows drop into the middle 60’s.

Tomorrow the southerly winds continue to increase the heat and humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 90 degrees feeling sticky through the weekend. Not nearly as oppressive as last week’s heatwave, but definitely more July-like. No rain is expected all weekend — perfect for the Ozark Empire Fair, Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield Cardinals homestand, fishing/ boating….anything you want to do!

By Monday our next cold front rolls through with scattered showers/ storms. Storms could fire up as early as Sunday night, and linger through Monday evening. With clouds and rain, highs will come back down into the middle 80’s.

The front stalls to the southeast early Tuesday, a few more showers possible there before the front finally exits.

On the backside of the high another summertime high builds in. Temperatures stay July-like around 90 degrees through early next week.