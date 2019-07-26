Breaking News
Friday, July 26 Morning Forecast

News

Another beautiful day today, warm and sticky this weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another nice start! Temperatures are little warmer again in the 60’s.

We’ll keep southerly winds on the backside of our high-pressure center today, continuing our slow warming trend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs back in the middle 80’s.

Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear and not as crisp, lows drop into the middle 60’s.

Tomorrow the southerly winds continue to increase the heat and humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 90 degrees feeling sticky through the weekend. Not nearly as oppressive as last week’s heatwave, but definitely more July-like. No rain is expected all weekend — perfect for the Ozark Empire Fair, Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield Cardinals homestand, fishing/ boating….anything you want to do!

By Monday our next cold front rolls through with scattered showers/ storms. Storms could fire up as early as Sunday night, and linger through Monday evening. With clouds and rain, highs will come back down into the middle 80’s.

The front stalls to the southeast early Tuesday, a few more showers possible there before the front finally exits.

On the backside of the high another summertime high builds in. Temperatures stay July-like around 90 degrees through early next week.

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
63°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

60°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Saturday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 68°

Sunday

91° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 70°

Monday

86° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 66°

Tuesday

88° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 88° 66°

Wednesday

86° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 86° 68°

Thursday

87° / 67°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

11 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
2%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
3%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
4%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
67°

