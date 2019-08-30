Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Friday, August 30 Morning Forecast

News

Showers/ storms could drop locally heavy rain today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect north of I-44 through 1 PM where locally heavy downpours of 1-2″ per hour are possible. Rivers, streams, creeks will be susceptible to flooding. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

The front is arriving this morning with a round of showers/ storms. This line is dropping heavy rain and is capable of damaging wind gusts to 60-70 mph. Expect wet roads this morning.

The line will break up more southeast of I-44 this afternoon, but clouds and a few showers will linger. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 70’s.

The front stalls keeping a chance of storms in the area tonight into tomorrow. Expect a few more storms Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and cool lower 80s.

The front starts to retreat on Sunday leaving lingering clouds and maybe a shower or two.

High pressure brings more sunshine on Labor Day, it will be summery, hot, and dry. Highs in the upper 80’s with mostly sunny skies will make it great for holiday boating and fishing!

Quiet weather hangs around through early next week with sunshine and highs seasonal in the upper 80’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Light Rain

Springfield

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
66°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Branson

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
67°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
66°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 75° 66°

Saturday

79° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 79° 67°

Sunday

84° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 68°

Monday

88° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 84° 64°

Thursday

83° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
68°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
69°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
74°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
72°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
71°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

70°

11 PM
Showers
37%
70°

69°

12 AM
Showers
38%
69°

68°

1 AM
Showers
36%
68°

69°

2 AM
Few Showers
31%
69°

68°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

68°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
68°

68°

5 AM
Showers
40%
68°

68°

6 AM
Showers
41%
68°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
68°

68°

8 AM
Showers
44%
68°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now