Friday, August 30 Morning Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect north of I-44 through 1 PM where locally heavy downpours of 1-2″ per hour are possible. Rivers, streams, creeks will be susceptible to flooding. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

The front is arriving this morning with a round of showers/ storms. This line is dropping heavy rain and is capable of damaging wind gusts to 60-70 mph. Expect wet roads this morning.

The line will break up more southeast of I-44 this afternoon, but clouds and a few showers will linger. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 70’s.

The front stalls keeping a chance of storms in the area tonight into tomorrow. Expect a few more storms Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and cool lower 80s.

The front starts to retreat on Sunday leaving lingering clouds and maybe a shower or two.

High pressure brings more sunshine on Labor Day, it will be summery, hot, and dry. Highs in the upper 80’s with mostly sunny skies will make it great for holiday boating and fishing!

Quiet weather hangs around through early next week with sunshine and highs seasonal in the upper 80’s.