Fresh snow could impact your Wednesday morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The main thing you have to watch out for during your morning commute — the slick conditions created by the fresh snow.

KOLR 10 reporter David Chasanov drove around checking on road conditions around Springfield.

In Springfield, the snow is sticking to the bridges and overpasses so definitely keep that in mind as you head out this morning.

You may have to brush some snow off your windshield this morning too but it shouldn’t take but a minute or so to do that.

As always make drive slow and make sure you’re giving yourself enough time to make it to your destination and be aware of other drivers on the road.

I would encourage downloading the MoDOT travelers map to your smartphone if you haven’t already, it’s a great tool for checking out road conditions throughout the state.

It’s not a bad idea to check and see if you have a winter kit in your car with things like snacks and water and an extra set of clothing.