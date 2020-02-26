Fremont ave. to close between Grand and Sunshine in four phases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- City Utilities will be closing Fremont Avenue in four phases between Grand Ave. and Sunshine Street. The closures will begin on March 2nd.

The first phase is scheduled to close down Fremont between Grand and Catalpa. Phase two is scheduled to shut down Caltapa through Bennett,
Phase three will close Fremont between Bennett to Portland, and, finally, phase four will occur between Portland to Sunshine.

According to a press release, this is for utility crews to complete gas and water renewals.

While City Utilities didn’t provide a start and finish date for each of the four phases, it says the entire project should be done by the beginning of May.

Residents in those areas will still have access to those routes, but through traffic will have to find alternate routes.

